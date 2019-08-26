Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.69.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,859. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $218.49.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

