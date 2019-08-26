Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.55. Lekoil shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,501,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

