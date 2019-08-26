Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $315.53 and last traded at $315.45, approximately 201,297 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 188,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.66.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price objective on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.95. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,991.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total value of $3,472,656.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,851 shares of company stock worth $20,057,230 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lendingtree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lendingtree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lendingtree by 10.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Lendingtree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

