Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.30

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $7.59. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

