Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00024518 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00719140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013647 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

