Linda (LINDA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169.00

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Linda has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Linda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Cryptohub, Graviex, Cryptopia, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

