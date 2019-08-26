Linx (LINX) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Linx has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Linx has a total market capitalization of $37,564.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00711692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013638 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

