Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $11.73 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $112,693.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.02200235 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 641,256,082 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

