LiteDoge Achieves Market Cap of $248,089.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a market cap of $248,089.00 and $25.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LiteDoge

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,309,280,081 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

