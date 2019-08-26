LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,488 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up 0.6% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 994,829 shares of company stock worth $93,013,243.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.