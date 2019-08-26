LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98,674 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 0.8% of LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $51,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $188,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 78,801 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $2,045,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ares Management Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,220,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,269 over the last quarter. 151.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $27.66. 24,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,192. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.