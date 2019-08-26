LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $953,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 255,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

