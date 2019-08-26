LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,954 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,954 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 289.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 320,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 238,443 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

