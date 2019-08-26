LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 243,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.57. 63,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,221. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

