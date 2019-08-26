LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after acquiring an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 95,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UNH stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 79,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.