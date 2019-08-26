LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.04 on Monday, hitting $1,164.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

