LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.34. 257,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,456. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

