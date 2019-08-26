LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.85. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $64.01.

