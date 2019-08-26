LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 2,022,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,635. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

