Mad River Investors Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Mad River Investors lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 5.3% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100,285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $47,856,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,473,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after buying an additional 703,387 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,026,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 530,780 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 427,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 136,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.