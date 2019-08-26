Mad River Investors Sells 3,533 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mad River Investors cut its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Echostar accounts for 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Echostar were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Echostar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Echostar by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Echostar by 3,155.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.76. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $2,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.