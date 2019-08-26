Magi (XMG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Magi has a market cap of $360,953.00 and $22.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Magi has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,041,722 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

