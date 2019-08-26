Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.76. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 67,253 shares changing hands.

MX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 71,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $548,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.