Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.29. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

