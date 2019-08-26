Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.28), approximately 33,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 445.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million and a P/E ratio of 112.22.

In other news, insider Kevin Quinn acquired 11,200 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £49,840 ($65,124.79).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

