Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 13,839 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 3.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in SAP by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

SAP traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,760. The company has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. SAP’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.