Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 1,021,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409,711. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.