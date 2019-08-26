Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 271.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 941,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,091. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.