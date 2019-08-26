Mass Vehicle Ledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,749.00 (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io. The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mass Vehicle Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

