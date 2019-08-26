Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.89. 109,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

