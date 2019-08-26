Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Decreased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

MTRN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

