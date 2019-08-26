Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Shares Down 12%

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), 920,854 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,522% from the average session volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Matomy Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matomy Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.