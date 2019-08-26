Maxim Group Reiterates “$148.00” Price Target for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maxim Group set a $148.00 price objective on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,754. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

