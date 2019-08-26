Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $453,892.20 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $453,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.55. 1,521,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

