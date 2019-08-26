Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 772,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,851,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 203,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

