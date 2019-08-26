MediBloc [MED] (MED) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [MED] has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,278.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.01827304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.03002127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00714651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00777020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00497451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007906 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

