Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MBWM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 101.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

