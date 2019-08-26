Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Longbow Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in Meritor by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 84.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

