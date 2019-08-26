MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Stock Price Down 10.8%

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG)’s share price was down 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 85,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 235,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.

About MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

