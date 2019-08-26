Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

MSBI stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $253,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $91,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,474.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,636. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

