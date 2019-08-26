Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $1,190,750.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 27,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $1,190,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $908,625.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $855,750.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 222,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.57, a PEG ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 19.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 88,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mimecast by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 223.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

