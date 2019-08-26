Miners’ Reward Token Price Tops $0.0528 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $527,512.00 and approximately $3,177.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00252343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.01271640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00094918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

