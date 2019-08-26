MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Down 16.3%

Shares of MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) fell 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

About MINERVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, live cattle and cattle byproducts in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MINERVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINERVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.