Mitchell P. Rales Purchases 2,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.40. 1,287,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,173. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $489,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $124,387,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

