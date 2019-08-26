Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Atlassian worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,574,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Atlassian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

