Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $8,419,850 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.