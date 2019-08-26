Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.16 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Trade Desk worth $53,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $174,886.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,472 shares of company stock worth $61,551,733. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

TTD traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $246.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,623. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

