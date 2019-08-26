MKM Partners Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $114.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROST. Zacks Investment Research raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of ROST opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 572,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

