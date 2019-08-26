Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 397,300 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,410,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,300 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $61,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

