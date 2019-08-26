Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 40,703 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $212,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 86.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $1,442,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iradimed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

IRMD traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,700. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,400 shares of company stock worth $1,651,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

